News MSO News

Service King Enters Sugar Land

March 15, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
March 15, 2021—Service King Collision is making its Sugar Land, Texas, debut with its latest facility. 

The new 14,000-square-foot facility will feature a Car-O-Liner Frame Rack, drive-under canopies, and the MSO's new prototype program that according to a press release, merges modern finishes into an advanced auto industry environment. 

“What better way to celebrate our 45th anniversary than to introduce the Service King promise to the Sugar Land community,” Service King president Jeff McFadden says in the release. “First established in Dallas, the company stands proud in our Texas roots and looks forward to serving our customers and carriers in expanded areas across our home state.”

The new facility will open this spring at 10215 S. Texas State Highway 6. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

