News

Toyota Announces Certified Center Award Winners

March 11, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
March 11, 2021—Toyota named the three collision centers that are this year's winners of the Toyota Certified Collision Centers of the Year award.

The winning facilities are Toyota of Tampa Bay, Fla., Precision Toyota of Tucson, Ariz., and Toyota of Hopkinsville, Ky. According to a press release, the winners were selected based on a 12-month evaluation of sales, certifications, equipment, and improved KPIs. 

This is the fourth win for Toyota of Tucson and the first for both Toyota of Tampa Bay and Toyota of Hopkinsville. 

“This award represents each dealer’s ongoing commitment to follow Toyota’s recommended repair procedures to ensure the safety of their customer’s vehicle,” Scott Henderson, senior manager of Toyota Collision Operations, says in the release. 

