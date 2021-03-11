MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0321Digital EditionOnline Edition

Best Workplaces 2021: Do It Right the First Time

Best Workplaces 2021: Family Helping Families

How to Increase Your Capture Rate

How To Break Up With Your DRPs

Snap Shop: Fender Mender Summerville

Cropper: No Body Shop Experience? No Problem

Rains: Colonel or Coach?

Numbers: Advanced Materials and Net Profit Margins

Best Workplaces 2021: The Right People, Right Place

Empathy: The Secret to Stellar Customer Service

Boggs: Make All the Decision Up Front

Best Workplaces 2021: The Value-Added Workplace

News

Free Webinar to Address Technology in Repair Space

March 11, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Artificial Intelligence claims process Emerging Technology Repair Process Vehicle Technology
lkjhgfds

March 11, 2021—Claims Bridge International has announced that it will host a webinar detailing new vehicle technology and how it stands to impact the claims and vehicle repair process. 

The webinar, titled "Bringing AI and New Technology to the Claims and Vehicle Repair Process," is a one-hour free event that will take place on March 30, at 2 p.m. CST, according to a press release. To register, click here

Hosted by Steven Applebaum, a managing partner of Insurance Solutions Group, the webinar will feature an international panel discussion targeted to insurers, repairers, advisors, and technology providers. 

“It’s exciting to see technology-enabled transformation finally coming to an area of claims that has long been ignored. The opportunity for material improvement in costs, customer experience and claims outcomes are now at hand,” Applebaum says in the press release. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Toyota Announces Certified Center Award Winners

UAF Scholarship Deadline Approaching

Related Articles

ALLDATA, Google Address Automotive Repair Shops with Free Online Marketing Webinar

Consultants to Address PPP Loan Forgiveness in Webinar

I-CAR Hosting Free Steel-Repair Webinar

You must login or register in order to post a comment.