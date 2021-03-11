Free Webinar to Address Technology in Repair Space

March 11, 2021—Claims Bridge International has announced that it will host a webinar detailing new vehicle technology and how it stands to impact the claims and vehicle repair process.

The webinar, titled "Bringing AI and New Technology to the Claims and Vehicle Repair Process," is a one-hour free event that will take place on March 30, at 2 p.m. CST, according to a press release. To register, click here.

Hosted by Steven Applebaum, a managing partner of Insurance Solutions Group, the webinar will feature an international panel discussion targeted to insurers, repairers, advisors, and technology providers.

“It’s exciting to see technology-enabled transformation finally coming to an area of claims that has long been ignored. The opportunity for material improvement in costs, customer experience and claims outcomes are now at hand,” Applebaum says in the press release.