This Week in Leadership Tactics

March 12, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

Burger King's Response to Its 'Women Belong in the Kitchen' Tweet Was a Missed Opportunity— Inc.

When you apologize, what you don't say often matters even more. Here's why.

What Can We Learn About Leadership and Accountability From MLB's Mickey Callaway Debacle? — Entrepreneur

The Angels pitching coach has been suspended for alleged harassment of multiple women, and reports have emerged that upper management at other organizations knew about his transgressions. A professional leadership consultant addresses how this could persist, and what it says about executive ranks in male-dominated fields.

What to Do When Your Employee Is Totally Checked Out — Harvard Business Review

It’s frustrating when a member of your team has mentally checked out. How can you help?