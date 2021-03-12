MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0321Digital EditionOnline Edition

Best Workplaces 2021: Do It Right the First Time

Best Workplaces 2021: Family Helping Families

How to Increase Your Capture Rate

How To Break Up With Your DRPs

Snap Shop: Fender Mender Summerville

Cropper: No Body Shop Experience? No Problem

Rains: Colonel or Coach?

Numbers: Advanced Materials and Net Profit Margins

Best Workplaces 2021: The Right People, Right Place

Empathy: The Secret to Stellar Customer Service

Boggs: Make All the Decision Up Front

Best Workplaces 2021: The Value-Added Workplace

News

This Week in Leadership Tactics

March 12, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS accountability business Entrepreneur Harvard Business Review Inc leadership
leadership tactics

March 12, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

Burger King's Response to Its 'Women Belong in the Kitchen' Tweet Was a Missed OpportunityInc. 

When you apologize, what you don't say often matters even more. Here's why. 

What Can We Learn About Leadership and Accountability From MLB's Mickey Callaway Debacle? — Entrepreneur

The Angels pitching coach has been suspended for alleged harassment of multiple women, and reports have emerged that upper management at other organizations knew about his transgressions. A professional leadership consultant addresses how this could persist, and what it says about executive ranks in male-dominated fields.

What to Do When Your Employee Is Totally Checked Out — Harvard Business Review  

It’s frustrating when a member of your team has mentally checked out. How can you help?

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Nissan Issues Recall for Air Bags

Focus Advisors Represents Shop in Sale to MSO

Related Articles

This Week in Leadership Tactics

This Week in Leadership Tactics

This Week in Leadership Tactics

You must login or register in order to post a comment.