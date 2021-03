March 10, 2021—American Honda Motor Company has announced a new partner for its program management platform.

After seven years of working with VeriFacts Automotive, the automaker will make the switch to CCC's Connect network management platform, according to a press release.

"AHM looks forward to stepping into the future of the AHM Certified Collision Programs with CCC," the release says. In addition, AHM will also partner with DEKRA for all of its auditing needs.