This Week in Business Strategies

March 15, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
March 15, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential business materials from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

Skateboarding Legend Tony Hawk's 3 Tips for How to Position Your Brand for Long-Term GrowthInc. 

Having turned his passion for action sports into a business empire, Hawk knows how to expand brands into multiple industries.

3 Strategies For Beating Self-Sabotaging Behaviors — Entrepreneur

Highly ambitious people are often their own worst enemy. Here are three strategies for overcoming self-sabotaging behaviors.

When to Take a Chance on an Imperfect Job Candidate — Harvard Business Review  

When evaluating candidates for a position, start by understanding that you’ll never find the perfect candidate for the job — that person doesn’t exist.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

