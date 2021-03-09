Nissan Pushes Drivers Toward Certified Shops

March 9, 2021—Nissan recently sought to increase awareness of its certified collision repair program, targeting some 3.9 million Nissan drivers and 500,000 INFINITI owners.

Assured Performance, which administers the Nissan Certified Repair Provider network, announced today that the marketing push led to a tenfold increase in the number of hits on Nissan's certified shop locator, according to a press release.

The campaign used slogans such as "What's Done is Done, So Get Repairs Done Right" in order to remind Nissan drivers to seek out certified shops for their repair needs.

According to the release, Nissan's certified network has almost 100 percent demographic and geographic coverage across North America.