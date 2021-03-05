Detroit Auto Workers Eligible For COVID Vaccine

March 5, 2021—Autoworkers in Detroit are now eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine without any restrictions such as age or proof of preexisting conditions, marking a major step towards auto workers' eligibility for the COVID vaccine, CNBC reported.

Detroit’s rollout of the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be conducted at a conference center as well as clinics for major manufacturing operations, beginning with two SUV plants for Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler. Manufacturing employees who live or work in the city are eligible. The United Auto Workers union estimates at least 10,000 of its members work in Detroit.

The news comes as vaccinations are becoming more widely available to Americans around the country. President Joe Biden said Tuesday that the country would have enough vaccine supply for every adult by the end of May.

