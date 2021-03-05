MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0321Digital EditionOnline Edition

Best Workplaces 2021: Do It Right the First Time

Best Workplaces 2021: Family Helping Families

How to Increase Your Capture Rate

How To Break Up With Your DRPs

Snap Shop: Fender Mender Summerville

Cropper: No Body Shop Experience? No Problem

Rains: Colonel or Coach?

Numbers: Advanced Materials and Net Profit Margins

Best Workplaces 2021: The Right People, Right Place

Empathy: The Secret to Stellar Customer Service

Boggs: Make All the Decision Up Front

Best Workplaces 2021: The Value-Added Workplace

News

Detroit Auto Workers Eligible For COVID Vaccine

March 5, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto COVID Detroit manufacturing news vaccine
Vaccine

March 5, 2021—Autoworkers in Detroit are now eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine without any restrictions such as age or proof of preexisting conditions, marking a major step towards auto workers' eligibility for the COVID vaccine, CNBC reported. 

Detroit’s rollout of the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be conducted at a conference center as well as clinics for major manufacturing operations, beginning with two SUV plants for Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler. Manufacturing employees who live or work in the city are eligible. The United Auto Workers union estimates at least 10,000 of its members work in Detroit.

The news comes as vaccinations are becoming more widely available to Americans around the country. President Joe Biden said Tuesday that the country would have enough vaccine supply for every adult by the end of May.
 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

FedEx to Go Electric

CIECAST to Address Appraisal Process

Related Articles

What Employers Should Know About the COVID Vaccine

Ford Closes Plants After Workers Test Positive for COVID-19

Experts Studying Recent Deaths of Auto Factory Workers

You must login or register in order to post a comment.