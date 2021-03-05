MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0321Digital EditionOnline Edition

Best Workplaces 2021: Do It Right the First Time

Best Workplaces 2021: Family Helping Families

How to Increase Your Capture Rate

How To Break Up With Your DRPs

Snap Shop: Fender Mender Summerville

Cropper: No Body Shop Experience? No Problem

Rains: Colonel or Coach?

Numbers: Advanced Materials and Net Profit Margins

Best Workplaces 2021: The Right People, Right Place

Empathy: The Secret to Stellar Customer Service

Boggs: Make All the Decision Up Front

Best Workplaces 2021: The Value-Added Workplace

News

FedEx to Go Electric

March 5, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Electric Vehicles Electrification FedEx ICE vehicles USPS
waefgrthyu

March 5, 2021—FedEx recently announced that their parcel pickup and delivery fleet vehicles will transition to 100 percent electric vehicles by 2040.  This goal is the desired endstate of a phasing program that will slowly build to ending their reliance on oil. 

According to a press release, the first marker of the program is to have 50 percent of the fleet converted to EV by 2025. The second marker is having 100 percent of vehicle purchases be electric by 2030. Following this plan will enable FedEx to reach their goal by 2040. 

“FedEx’s announcement to fully electrify its fleet signals our economy is moving toward zero-emission transportation and ZETA applauds their leadership,” read an announcement from the Zero Emission Transportation Association.  

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Detroit Auto Workers Eligible For COVID Vaccine

CIECAST to Address Appraisal Process

Related Articles

Biden Announces Federal Fleet to go Electric

FedEx Reserves 20 Tesla Semi Trucks

Tesla Model 3 to go on Sale This Week

You must login or register in order to post a comment.