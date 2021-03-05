FedEx to Go Electric

March 5, 2021—FedEx recently announced that their parcel pickup and delivery fleet vehicles will transition to 100 percent electric vehicles by 2040. This goal is the desired endstate of a phasing program that will slowly build to ending their reliance on oil.

According to a press release, the first marker of the program is to have 50 percent of the fleet converted to EV by 2025. The second marker is having 100 percent of vehicle purchases be electric by 2030. Following this plan will enable FedEx to reach their goal by 2040.

“FedEx’s announcement to fully electrify its fleet signals our economy is moving toward zero-emission transportation and ZETA applauds their leadership,” read an announcement from the Zero Emission Transportation Association.