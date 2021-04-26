Numbers: Does Advanced Paint Drying Make a Difference?

Just a few years ago, advanced paint drying equipment seemed poised to revolutionize the collision repair industry, though its uptake hasn’t been that of a game-changing technology.

According to the 2020 FenderBender Industry Survey, just 54 percent of responding shops said they’d invested in the gear, such as infrared paint drying equipment. Does that investment show up in improved key-to-key cycle times, as one might assume?

Not so much, according to the survey. This could be a testament to what collision repair experts, including proponents of advanced paint drying technology, have said: to truly make effective use of the equipment, shops need, from top to bottom, to reorder their processes.