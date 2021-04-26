MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0421Digital EditionOnline Edition

Doubling Down on Customers and Community

Time-Saving Tips for Technicians

How to Own Your Budget

Every Car, Every Time—OEM Repair Procedures

Snap Shop: Wheelhouse Auto Body and Paint

Cropper: You Can Step Away

Boggs: Face Your 3,300-Foot Wall

Why asTech Purchased adasThink

Numbers: Do DRPs Affect Paint Choices?

How to Help Your Insurance Adjuster Help You

Rains: Living in the Gap or the Gain?

How to Include Non-Included Operations

Running a Shop

Numbers: Does Advanced Paint Drying Make a Difference?

April 26, 2021
Mike Munzenrider
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS advanced paint drying equipment collision repair Collision Repair Industry key-to-key cycle times paint
FB_Numbers_0521

Just a few years ago, advanced paint drying equipment seemed poised to revolutionize the collision repair industry, though its uptake hasn’t been that of a game-changing technology.

According to the 2020 FenderBender Industry Survey, just 54 percent of responding shops said they’d invested in the gear, such as infrared paint drying equipment. Does that investment show up in improved key-to-key cycle times, as one might assume?

Not so much, according to the survey. This could be a testament to what collision repair experts, including proponents of advanced paint drying technology, have said: to truly make effective use of the equipment, shops need, from top to bottom, to reorder their processes.

FB_NumbersGraph

Mike 11
Mike Munzenrider is the associate editor of FenderBender, where he oversees the publication's content.

Recent Articles by Mike Munzenrider

I-CAR Seeking Inspection Details

CollisionCast: Know Your Marketing Audience

Related Articles

Numbers: The Value of Advanced Drying Equipment

Do Labor Rates Make a Difference?

Adapt: Inside a New Robotic Paint Drying System

You must login or register in order to post a comment.