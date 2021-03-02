This Week in Leadership Tactics

March 4, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership materials from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

4 Easy Ways to Improve Your Recruitment Process — Inc.

To craft a stellar team, first you need to hire the right people. Here's a few tips to get started.

Are You the Leader Your Work Team Needs? — Entrepreneur

Here are three strategies to help you meet your employees where they're at.

Are You Really Listening? — Harvard Business Review

Learn how to listen—purely for comprehension.