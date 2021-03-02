MENU

This Week in Leadership Tactics

March 2, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
March 4, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership materials from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

4 Easy Ways to Improve Your Recruitment ProcessInc. 

To craft a stellar team, first you need to hire the right people. Here's a few tips to get started.  

Are You the Leader Your Work Team Needs? — Entrepreneur

Here are three strategies to help you meet your employees where they're at. 

Are You Really Listening?  — Harvard Business Review  

Learn how to listen—purely for comprehension. 

