Solera Launches AI-Estimating

March 2, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
March 3, 2021—Solera, a software company, has announced the global rollout of its artificial intelligence solution, Qapter, to repair shops. 

According to a press release, "Qapter will have the ability to empower non-skilled damage appraisers to create estimates in under three minutes." The estimating system will help repair shops cut down on cycle times and manage operating costs.

“Solera’s product approach to AI and Machine Learning makes it possible for repair shops to introduce photo-based estimating as a simple release upgrade," Evan Davies, chief technology officer of Solera, says in the press release. "The solution is ready to produce accurate estimates for light to medium damage cases, allowing estimators to concentrate on more complex cases.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

