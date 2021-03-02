Another Big-Name Automaker Is Going Green

March 3, 2021—Volvo has announced plans to become a fully electric car company by 2030.

In fewer than 10 years, the brand says it plans to sell only fully electric cars and phase out any vehicles with internal combustion engines, according to a press release.

As the automaker moves toward electrification, it will also have an increased focus on online sales and customer service under the name Care by Volvo. Per the press release, all fully electric models will be available online only.

“There is no long-term future for cars with an internal combustion engine,” Henrik Green, chief technology officer for Volvo, says in the release. “We are firmly committed to becoming an electric-only car maker and the transition should happen by 2030. It will allow us to meet the expectations of our customers and be a part of the solution when it comes to fighting climate change.”