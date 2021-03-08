This Week in Business Strategies

MENU

March 8, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
March 4, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential business materials from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

3 Counterintuitive Moves for Building a Great Brand — Inc. 

Tennes­see whiskey-maker Fawn Weaver shares a few key decisions that put her company ahead of the competition.

Stop Giving Clients Your Personal Email. Here's Why. — Entrepreneur

If you hate managing your email inbox, try changing the way you use email—and stop giving clients your personal address.

Why We’re in the Midst of a Global Semiconductor Shortage — Harvard Business Review  

The pandemic and the chip shortage have made one thing abundantly clear: A flexible, agile supply chain is crucial to navigating the changes and staying resilient.

