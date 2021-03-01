MENU

Gerber Glass and Collision Sees Growth

March 1, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
March 1, 2021—The Boyd Group, which also operates under brand name Gerber Glass and Collision, has acquired a collision repair center in Amarillo, Texas. 

Per a press release, the facility formerly operated as a collision repair center at a dealership. Now, the newest acquisition for Gerber Glass and Collision will service a population of nearly 310,000 people.

"We are eager to welcome this high performing team and look forward to continuing to provide high quality repairs to the Amarillo region," Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision and Glass, says in the release. "This acquisition will help our effort to deliver outstanding customer service and better assist our insurance partners."

