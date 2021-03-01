MENU

New Committee Addresses Tech Standards

March 1, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
March 1, 2021—The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association announced last week the formation of its Emerging Technologies Data Standards Committee. 

The committee will identify new trends in technology, review terminology and data requirements, and drive the implementation of new technologies, according to a release from CIECA. 

The first meeting for the newly formed committee is this Wednesday, March 3 at 11 a.m. CST. To join the committee, click here

