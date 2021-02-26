MENU

News

Drivers Say Yes to ADAS, No to AVs

February 26, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Feb. 26, 2021—A recent study showed that drivers welcome advanced driver assistance systems, but are still fearful of riding in a partially-autonomous vehicle. 

According to AAA's 2021 automated vehicle survey,  more than half of respondents (58 percent) want to see ADAS systems in their next vehicle, with nearly 80 percent waiting for advancements to these systems. 

When it comes to autonomous vehicles, 86 percent of respondents "would be afraid to ride in an automated vehicle," reports Las Vegas' NewsNow

