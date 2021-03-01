MENU

Maximum Versatility for Simple Dent Removal

March 1, 2021
Polyvance

The new 6119 Dent Driver kit from Polyvance is a specialized tool set to help the auto body technician remove dents from plastic bumpers. The kit includes two pairs of different sized tools (four tools total). The ends of each Dent Driver tool have different shapes to help work out the knots and stretched areas often found around the perimeter of bumper dents. The variety of sharp edges, sharp points and blunt points on the Dent Drivers gives the technician just the right tool to conform to the task at hand. The curved, ergonomic shape of the Dent Driver tools fit readily into the hand to maximize their force and minimize fatigue. 

The 6119 Dent Drivers complement Polyvance’s other dent removal tool options. The typical dent removal process would be to first heat the dented area with a heat gun to soften the plastic. The main part of the dent would be popped out using the 6148 Bumper Rollers kit. Then the stretched areas around the edges of the main dent would be worked with the Dent Drivers. A Dent Driver can be used on each side of the bumper simultaneously to shrink stretched plastic. The Polyvance 6450 Bumper Bag Plus can also be used as a soft dolly to support the opposite side as the technician works the dent with the pointed edges of the Dent Drivers. Polyvance offers several free instructional videos on dent removal on its YouTube channel.

For more information, check out polyvance.com and check out the free instructional videos here


 

 

