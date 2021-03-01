MENU

Best Workplaces 2021: Do It Right the First Time

Best Workplaces 2021: Family Helping Families

How to Increase Your Capture Rate

How To Break Up With Your DRPs

Snap Shop: Fender Mender Summerville

Cropper: No Body Shop Experience? No Problem

Rains: Colonel or Coach?

CCC Says Going Public Aids Its Digital Goal

Shops Weigh in on Tesla’s Move to Collision Repair

Numbers: Advanced Materials and Net Profit Margins

Best Workplaces 2021: The Right People, Right Place

Empathy: The Secret to Stellar Customer Service

Put Collision Scanning in your Hands

March 1, 2021
Opus

ScanSafe is a multi-brand, OE-endorsed J2534 scan tool with 5” touchscreen that ensures complete repair of vehicular technologies affected by collision. With ScanSafe, collision repair facilities have a single device that caters to the vehicle's technological needs throughout the repair, including a pre-repair scan while the estimate is being written, during the repair as issues are being addressed, and post-repair to set calibrations and ensure the vehicle is safe to return to the road. 

ScanSafe integrates with CCC ONE® estimating software and provides in-depth OEM scanning, QuickScan™, programming and ADAS calibration remotely performed by our collision experts using OE-approved technology. With ScanSafe, collision repair facilities have:

  • On-demand access to OE scanning, QuickScan, and module reprogramming when you need it; a scheduled appointment is not required

  • Satisfaction of OE position statement requirements pre- and post-repair 

  • Estimation workflow integration with CCC ONE® plus works with other industry-leading estimation programs

  • Easy use for non-technical personnel, removing the need for experienced staff with a single easy-to-use tool

  • Elimination of the expense in maintaining all OE manufacturer software subscriptions

 

With ScanSafe, collision shops get consistent results, reduced cycle time, and the confidence that you have ‌correctly performed a quality repair, every time. Check out opusivs.com for more information.

The views and opinions expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect those of 10 Missions Media and its associated brands.

