Put Collision Scanning in your Hands

ScanSafe is a multi-brand, OE-endorsed J2534 scan tool with 5” touchscreen that ensures complete repair of vehicular technologies affected by collision. With ScanSafe, collision repair facilities have a single device that caters to the vehicle's technological needs throughout the repair, including a pre-repair scan while the estimate is being written, during the repair as issues are being addressed, and post-repair to set calibrations and ensure the vehicle is safe to return to the road.

ScanSafe integrates with CCC ONE® estimating software and provides in-depth OEM scanning, QuickScan™, programming and ADAS calibration remotely performed by our collision experts using OE-approved technology. With ScanSafe, collision repair facilities have:

On-demand access to OE scanning , QuickScan, and module reprogramming when you need it; a scheduled appointment is not required

Satisfaction of OE position statement requirements pre- and post-repair

Estimation workflow integration with CCC ONE® plus works with other industry-leading estimation programs

Easy use for non-technical personnel , removing the need for experienced staff with a single easy-to-use tool

Elimination of the expense in maintaining all OE manufacturer software subscriptions

With ScanSafe, collision shops get consistent results, reduced cycle time, and the confidence that you have ‌correctly performed a quality repair, every time. Check out opusivs.com for more information.