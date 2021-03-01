Put Collision Scanning in your Hands
ScanSafe is a multi-brand, OE-endorsed J2534 scan tool with 5” touchscreen that ensures complete repair of vehicular technologies affected by collision. With ScanSafe, collision repair facilities have a single device that caters to the vehicle's technological needs throughout the repair, including a pre-repair scan while the estimate is being written, during the repair as issues are being addressed, and post-repair to set calibrations and ensure the vehicle is safe to return to the road.
ScanSafe integrates with CCC ONE® estimating software and provides in-depth OEM scanning, QuickScan™, programming and ADAS calibration remotely performed by our collision experts using OE-approved technology. With ScanSafe, collision repair facilities have:
-
On-demand access to OE scanning, QuickScan, and module reprogramming when you need it; a scheduled appointment is not required
-
Satisfaction of OE position statement requirements pre- and post-repair
-
Estimation workflow integration with CCC ONE® plus works with other industry-leading estimation programs
-
Easy use for non-technical personnel, removing the need for experienced staff with a single easy-to-use tool
-
Elimination of the expense in maintaining all OE manufacturer software subscriptions
With ScanSafe, collision shops get consistent results, reduced cycle time, and the confidence that you have correctly performed a quality repair, every time. Check out opusivs.com for more information.