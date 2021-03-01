MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0321Digital EditionOnline Edition

Best Workplaces 2021: Do It Right the First Time

Best Workplaces 2021: Family Helping Families

How to Increase Your Capture Rate

How To Break Up With Your DRPs

Snap Shop: Fender Mender Summerville

Cropper: No Body Shop Experience? No Problem

Rains: Colonel or Coach?

CCC Says Going Public Aids Its Digital Goal

Shops Weigh in on Tesla’s Move to Collision Repair

Numbers: Advanced Materials and Net Profit Margins

Best Workplaces 2021: The Right People, Right Place

Empathy: The Secret to Stellar Customer Service

Running a Shop Solutions Innovations Operations Technology Tools Shop Production Cycle Time Management Shop Floor Tools

Spanesi Presents the PULL UP! Repair System

March 1, 2021
Sponsored Content
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS collision repair efficiency Spanesi touch time
Spanesi

Spanesi, an innovator in collision repair equipment, has released its revolutionary repair system. Spanesi’s innovative PULL UP! repair system is designed to be the least intrusive method available to repair cosmetic and structural damages to vehicles. The PULL UP! repair system incorporates an exclusive glue formulation to pull up to 5 tons while being flexible enough to repair even the smallest damage. 

Straightening processes are performed from the panel’s exterior surfaces on steel and aluminum substrates. Without using heat, welding tabs onto panels, or removing coatings, technician efficiency improves with increased touch times and decreased parts orders. Corrosion protection contamination and burn-through concerns are eliminated. Door panels, headliners and fender liners all remain in place during repairs. 

Technicians have a variety of tools conveniently positioned in a custom rolling cart that easily moves to the vehicle. The PULL UP! repair system includes a wide array of steel-reinforced suction cups, slide hammers, thread pivots, and combination bars to address the most complicated repair scenarios. Rocker panels, doglegs, outer quarter panels, pillars and bodylines are ideal for the PULL UP! repair system to restore the original panel’s shape and appearance without intrusive part replacements. 

The PULL UP! repair system’s optional Electro Puller provides the flexibility of consistent pulling or thrusting capabilities during repairs. With the Electro Puller, technicians can pull or push to exacting standards during the straightening process. Combining the Electro Puller with the optional Minidozer eliminates the need for a bench or lift during low-angle repairs (such as rocker panels).

The PULL UP! repair system comes in two configurations: Standard and Full. The Standard package comes with all the tools and equipment necessary to repair small to moderate damage types. The Full package incorporates everything in the Standard package and includes additional tools and crossbars to address significant and complex damage types.

For more information concerning the PULL UP! repair system, contact Spanesi Americas, Inc. at 224-SPANESI (224.772.6374) or email sales@spanesi-americas.com.

The views and opinions expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect those of 10 Missions Media and its associated brands.

Recent Articles by Sponsored Content

Sponsored By
Car-O-Liner

Car-O-Tronic Vision2 X3 Damage Analysis

Sponsored By
Bosch

Save Time and Guarantee Accuracy with the Bosch DAS 3000 ADAS Recalibration System

Sponsored By
Polyvance

Maximum Versatility for Simple Dent Removal

Related Articles

Cold Repairs in The Body Shop & Glue Pull Repair Technology

What is Glue Pull Repair?

Aluminum, Surface Area & Why Glue Pull Repair Works

You must login or register in order to post a comment.