MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0321Digital EditionOnline Edition

Best Workplaces 2021: Do It Right the First Time

Best Workplaces 2021: Family Helping Families

How to Increase Your Capture Rate

How To Break Up With Your DRPs

Snap Shop: Fender Mender Summerville

Cropper: No Body Shop Experience? No Problem

Rains: Colonel or Coach?

CCC Says Going Public Aids Its Digital Goal

Shops Weigh in on Tesla’s Move to Collision Repair

Numbers: Advanced Materials and Net Profit Margins

Best Workplaces 2021: The Right People, Right Place

Empathy: The Secret to Stellar Customer Service

Running a Shop Solutions Innovations Technology Tools Apps+Software Shop Floor Tools Front Office Tools Parts Finder

Update to CCC Repair Methods 

March 1, 2021
Sponsored Content
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS ADAS CCC CCC ONE OEM Updates Repair Info Repair Methods
CCC

Advances in ADAS technologies have given drivers a level of safety and assistance like never before. But, as we all know, that safety and convenience has created more complexity for repairers. 

Without the most current information on vehicle construction and repair from the manufacturer, and without the ability for your staff to easily access it, it is nearly impossible to perform a proper repair.  

Enter the new CCC Repair Methods.

Designed like today's leading search engines, the new interface allows users to enter a part description, diagnostic trouble code or operation to find comprehensive and relevant information. The search isn't limited to just one procedure; it captures all mentions of the phrase, including diagrams, prioritized by relevance as you would expect from an internet search. This helps to provide a more complete picture for your technicians. 

The digital, connected interface helps collision repairers keep pace with OEM updates. In 2021, OEMs are transitioning to faster publication of updated processes and delivery of enhanced content exactly as it appears on the OEM website.

Accessible via desktop or mobile instances of CCC ONE®, technicians can easily access OEM procedures at the vehicle when performing repairs.  Users can even bookmark their most commonly used processes for quick and easy reference.

"I love the updated Repair Methods in CCC ONE. I can get to the information I need quickly and navigating between sections is so simple,” said Andrew Hill, Shop Manager at Sherrill’s Paint & Body in Birmingham, AL. “If I am looking at procedures for a quarter panel and need to swap over to a door, it's just point and click. Great tool for us."

For more information on CCC Repair Methods, visit cccis.com/repair-methods.

CCC Repair Workflow and CCC ONE are registered trademarks and CCC and the CCC logo are registered service marks of CCC Information Services Inc. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect those of 10 Missions Media and its associated brands.

Recent Articles by Sponsored Content

Sponsored By
Car-O-Liner

Car-O-Tronic Vision2 X3 Damage Analysis

Sponsored By
Bosch

Save Time and Guarantee Accuracy with the Bosch DAS 3000 ADAS Recalibration System

Sponsored By
Polyvance

Maximum Versatility for Simple Dent Removal

Related Articles

Ensure Consistent Compliance and Quality with CCC® Checklists

Diagnostic Scanning Made Simple

Win More New Business with CCC® Engage

You must login or register in order to post a comment.