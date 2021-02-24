Utah MSO Expands in the Mountains

Feb. 24, 2021—Valley Collision, an MSO based out of Salt Lake City, Utah, has acquired an additional facility in its home state.

According to a press release, Valley Collision was started by partners with more than 40 years of experience in the collision industry, helping them to provide high levels of customer satisfaction on each of its OE-certified repairs.

Formed just over three years ago, Valley Collision now operates five facilities in the Salt Lake Valley.