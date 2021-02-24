MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0221Digital EditionOnline Edition

Trust Your Gut—And Yourself

Small Shops With Big Returns

Tips for Writing Accurate Estimates

Experts Debunk Myths About Pre- and Post-Repair Scans

Snap Shop: MITCHCO Collision Repair Indian Harbour

Cropper: The End is in Sight

Boggs: Seek Out Your Big 3

Inside GM and Mitchell's Canadian Collision Repair Network

Numbers: DRPs’ Effect on Key-to-Key Cycle Times

The Tools to Change

Rains: Re-Learning to Launch

Editor's Letter: Speak Up Now

News MSO News

Utah MSO Expands in the Mountains

February 24, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Acquisition collision repair expansion Growth mso
fghjkl

Feb. 24, 2021—Valley Collision, an MSO based out of Salt Lake City, Utah, has acquired an additional facility in its home state.

According to a press release, Valley Collision was started by partners with more than 40 years of experience in the collision industry, helping them to provide high levels of customer satisfaction on each of its OE-certified repairs. 

Formed just over three years ago, Valley Collision now operates five facilities in the Salt Lake Valley.

 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Gerber Glass and Collision Continues to Grow

asTech Acquires ADAS Software Company

Related Articles

Gerber Opens Shop in Utah

ABRA Expands in the South and Midwest

TechnaGlass Purchases Franchises in Ohio, Utah

You must login or register in order to post a comment.