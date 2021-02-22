Man Wielding Ax Crashes Through Pasadena Shop

Feb. 22, 2021—A man dressed in full body armor wielding a bow and arrow and a large ax drove through the gate of a Pasadena, Calif., auto body shop last weekend.

A 27-year-old Altadena resident drove a Jeep through the front gates of the shop sporting armor and a Kevlar helmet, causing roughly $2,000 in damage, news reports say. Once inside the property, the man proceeded to hide out until he was detained by local law enforcement.

According to Pasadena Now, there was no clear motive, but methamphetamine and a pipe were discovered in the suspect's car.