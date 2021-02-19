MENU

Right To Repair Legislation Introduced In 14 States

February 19, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
KEYWORDS business news Right to Repair
congress

Feb. 16, 2021—Right to repair legislation has been introduced in 14 states, Vice reported. 

New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, Massachusetts, Maryland, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, New Hampshire, New York, Oregon, South Carolina, Vermont and Washington are states currently introducing and debating the potential laws. 

Massachusetts passed a groundbreaking right to repair law in 2020.

The legislation differs state to state, with some states venturing outside the automotive sector and considering the right to repair in sectors like consumer technology, and medical and agricultural equipment. 

The pandemic has further incentivized the right to repair legislation in the medical space. As essential medical equipment has proven in some instances impossible to legally repair because manufacturers enjoy a monopoly on tools, documentation, and replacement parts, Vice reported. 
 

