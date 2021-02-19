MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0221Digital EditionOnline Edition

Trust Your Gut—And Yourself

Small Shops With Big Returns

Tips for Writing Accurate Estimates

Experts Debunk Myths About Pre- and Post-Repair Scans

Snap Shop: MITCHCO Collision Repair Indian Harbour

Cropper: The End is in Sight

Boggs: Seek Out Your Big 3

Inside GM and Mitchell's Canadian Collision Repair Network

Numbers: DRPs’ Effect on Key-to-Key Cycle Times

The Tools to Change

Rains: Re-Learning to Launch

Editor's Letter: Speak Up Now

BASF Offering New Learning Experience

February 19, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS BASF collision repair Collision Repair Industry education paint
Uni

Feb. 19, 2021—BASF yesterday announced the launch of its new "elevated training program," the Vision+Educational Expertise Learning University.

The company bills its university as a "simplified, comprehensive, user-friendly digital learning solution for refinish business technical experts," according to a press release.

The tool offers various "learning journeys," search capabilities, live support, and more for users.

“Learning University is a gamechanger when it comes to educating our customers with the training they need,” Lisa Wyatt, eLearning Lead for BASF Refinish, says in the release. “One of the benefits of this solution is that it provides content that suits all learning styles. It takes into consideration your learning preferences and delivers it your style, your pace.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Right To Repair Legislation Introduced In 14 States

ASE Hosts Free Training Webinar Today

Related Articles

BASF Adds Three New Single-Line Distribution Locations

BASF Boasts New Products, Celebrity Lineup for SEMA

BASF Launches New Website

You must login or register in order to post a comment.