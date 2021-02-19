BASF Offering New Learning Experience

Feb. 19, 2021—BASF yesterday announced the launch of its new "elevated training program," the Vision+Educational Expertise Learning University.

The company bills its university as a "simplified, comprehensive, user-friendly digital learning solution for refinish business technical experts," according to a press release.

The tool offers various "learning journeys," search capabilities, live support, and more for users.

“Learning University is a gamechanger when it comes to educating our customers with the training they need,” Lisa Wyatt, eLearning Lead for BASF Refinish, says in the release. “One of the benefits of this solution is that it provides content that suits all learning styles. It takes into consideration your learning preferences and delivers it your style, your pace.”