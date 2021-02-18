ASE Hosts Free Training Webinar Today

Feb. 19, 2021—The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence is hosting a free webinar today to teach technicians how to best utilize I-CAR's training education.

The webinar, titled "Optimize and Manage Your I-CAR Education," will teach technicians how to "become a platinum recognized technician" and "how a shop can become a gold class recognized facility," according to a press release.

The webinar kicks off at 4 p.m. EST today. Click here to register and find more information.