Industry Mourns Shop Owner

Feb. 19, 2021—Gilbert Anchondo, owner of ColorMaster Auto Body in El Paso, Texas, died suddenly this week at 60 years old.

Anchondo suffered from a cardiovascular event on Wednesday, his nephew, Christopher Velasquez, told FenderBender. He spent more than 30 years in the automotive industry and will be greatly missed by his community and his family.

Anchondo made headlines in August of 2019 after his son and daughter-in-law were killed in a mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart. Now, Anchondo's family and friends have launched a GoFundMe to fulfill his final wish, which was to be buried next to his son.

Image: Gilbert Anchondo (center), Provided by the Anchondo family