MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0221Digital EditionOnline Edition

Trust Your Gut—And Yourself

Small Shops With Big Returns

Tips for Writing Accurate Estimates

Experts Debunk Myths About Pre- and Post-Repair Scans

Snap Shop: MITCHCO Collision Repair Indian Harbour

Cropper: The End is in Sight

Boggs: Seek Out Your Big 3

Inside GM and Mitchell's Canadian Collision Repair Network

Numbers: DRPs’ Effect on Key-to-Key Cycle Times

The Tools to Change

Rains: Re-Learning to Launch

Editor's Letter: Speak Up Now

News

Industry Mourns Shop Owner

February 18, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS remembrance
sdfasdfasdfasdf

Feb. 19, 2021—Gilbert Anchondo, owner of ColorMaster Auto Body in El Paso, Texas, died suddenly this week at 60 years old. 

Anchondo suffered from a cardiovascular event on Wednesday, his nephew, Christopher Velasquez, told FenderBender. He spent more than 30 years in the automotive industry and will be greatly missed by his community and his family.  

Anchondo made headlines in August of 2019 after his son and daughter-in-law were killed in a mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart. Now, Anchondo's family and friends have launched a GoFundMe to fulfill his final wish, which was to be buried next to his son. 

 

Image: Gilbert Anchondo (center), Provided by the Anchondo family

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Right To Repair Legislation Introduced In 14 States

BASF Offering New Learning Experience

ASE Hosts Free Training Webinar Today

Recommended Products

2020 Industry Survey: Leadership

2019 Industry Survey: Leadership

2018 Industry Survey: Leadership

Related Articles

Collision Industry Mourns Bano Ramirez

N.Y. Body Shop Owner, Industry Veteran Kris Goodrich Passes Away

Shop Owner Mentors At-Risk Youth

You must login or register in order to post a comment.