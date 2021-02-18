MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0221Digital EditionOnline Edition

Trust Your Gut—And Yourself

Small Shops With Big Returns

Tips for Writing Accurate Estimates

Experts Debunk Myths About Pre- and Post-Repair Scans

Snap Shop: MITCHCO Collision Repair Indian Harbour

Cropper: The End is in Sight

Boggs: Seek Out Your Big 3

Inside GM and Mitchell's Canadian Collision Repair Network

Numbers: DRPs’ Effect on Key-to-Key Cycle Times

The Tools to Change

Rains: Re-Learning to Launch

Editor's Letter: Speak Up Now

News

How Are Drivers Faring the in Snow?

February 18, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS drivers driving safety snowstorm
sdfasdf

Feb. 18, 2021—With nearly the entire U.S. feeling the effects of winter weather, Lending Tree's insurance research website, ValuePenguin.com, issued a survey that asked how comfortable drivers are navigating snow-covered roads. 

According to the results of the survey, one in three respondents said they had been in a winter weather-related car accident. Nearly half of those surveyed, 48 percent, said they never received a full education about how to drive in winter weather conditions. 

Another finding from the survey found that 80 percent of female respondents said driving in winter conditions made them anxious, as compared to 68 percent of male respondents. 

“Unsafe driving over the winter can cost Americans, especially those who don’t have sufficient auto insurance coverage. Sixty-nine percent of the drivers we surveyed said they had to pay out of pocket for repairs their insurer did not cover," survey author and insurance expert Andrew Hurst says in a press release. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Feds Announce Latest PPP Totals

Investors Back Southwestern MSO

Related Articles

Analysis: How Chatbots are Impacting the Auto Industry

NC Shop Leveled Due to Damage from Heavy Snow

Survey Results Show How Often Shops are Paid for Not-Included Procedures

You must login or register in order to post a comment.