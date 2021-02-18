How Are Drivers Faring the in Snow?

Feb. 18, 2021—With nearly the entire U.S. feeling the effects of winter weather, Lending Tree's insurance research website, ValuePenguin.com, issued a survey that asked how comfortable drivers are navigating snow-covered roads.

According to the results of the survey, one in three respondents said they had been in a winter weather-related car accident. Nearly half of those surveyed, 48 percent, said they never received a full education about how to drive in winter weather conditions.

Another finding from the survey found that 80 percent of female respondents said driving in winter conditions made them anxious, as compared to 68 percent of male respondents.

“Unsafe driving over the winter can cost Americans, especially those who don’t have sufficient auto insurance coverage. Sixty-nine percent of the drivers we surveyed said they had to pay out of pocket for repairs their insurer did not cover," survey author and insurance expert Andrew Hurst says in a press release.