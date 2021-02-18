Investors Back Southwestern MSO

MENU

February 18, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Feb. 18, 2021—LNC Partners, a private equity firm, has partnered with Kaizen Collision Center to support its existing locations and continued growth strategy. 

Kaizen currently operates 10 facilities in Arizona and Southern California that offer manufacturer certified repairs, per a press release. 

“Our partnership with LNC represents a strong step for Kaizen as we expand and continue focusing on providing the best working environment for our employees and exceptional repair experiences for our partners and customers,” Jacob Tilzer, CEO of Kaizen, says in the release. "Now that we have a strong financial partner behind us, we are excited to continue building the Kaizen platform both organically and through strategic acquisitions.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

