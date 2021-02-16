MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0221Digital EditionOnline Edition

Trust Your Gut—And Yourself

Small Shops With Big Returns

Tips for Writing Accurate Estimates

Experts Debunk Myths About Pre- and Post-Repair Scans

Snap Shop: MITCHCO Collision Repair Indian Harbour

Cropper: The End is in Sight

Boggs: Seek Out Your Big 3

Inside GM and Mitchell's Canadian Collision Repair Network

Numbers: DRPs’ Effect on Key-to-Key Cycle Times

The Tools to Change

Rains: Re-Learning to Launch

Editor's Letter: Speak Up Now

News

Bosch Launches Software Update

February 16, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS ADS Bosch news Software
computer

Feb. 16, 2021—Bosch, a global supplier of technology and services, released a software update for ADS 325, ADS 525X and ADS 625, according to a press release.

The update provides coverage of 2021 vehicles from brands like Ford, Toyota, Hyundai, Chrysler/Jeep, GM, and more, allowing technicians to support a wider range of domestic and foreign vehicles.

The update also provides thousands of new tests, like auto-detected configuration resets for Kia models, anti-lock brake system module bleed configurations for Ford models, and vehicle direction camera learns for GM models.
 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Maaco Franchisee Receives Prestigious Award

CRASH Network Releases Insurer Grades

Related Articles

Hyundai Issues Recall, Engine Software Update

Tesla Releases Massive Software Update

You must login or register in order to post a comment.