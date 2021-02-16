Bosch Launches Software Update

Feb. 16, 2021—Bosch, a global supplier of technology and services, released a software update for ADS 325, ADS 525X and ADS 625, according to a press release.

The update provides coverage of 2021 vehicles from brands like Ford, Toyota, Hyundai, Chrysler/Jeep, GM, and more, allowing technicians to support a wider range of domestic and foreign vehicles.

The update also provides thousands of new tests, like auto-detected configuration resets for Kia models, anti-lock brake system module bleed configurations for Ford models, and vehicle direction camera learns for GM models.

