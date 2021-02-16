MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0221Digital EditionOnline Edition

Trust Your Gut—And Yourself

Small Shops With Big Returns

Tips for Writing Accurate Estimates

Experts Debunk Myths About Pre- and Post-Repair Scans

Snap Shop: MITCHCO Collision Repair Indian Harbour

Cropper: The End is in Sight

Boggs: Seek Out Your Big 3

Inside GM and Mitchell's Canadian Collision Repair Network

Numbers: DRPs’ Effect on Key-to-Key Cycle Times

The Tools to Change

Rains: Re-Learning to Launch

Editor's Letter: Speak Up Now

News

CRASH Network Releases Insurer Grades

February 16, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS CRASH Network insurance insurance industry
tryugoi

Feb. 16, 2021—CRASH Network has released the findings of its 2021 "Insurer Report Card" and once again, smaller, regional auto insurers received the top grades. 

Among the top-ranking insurers were Chubb, Erie Insurance, Michigan Farm Bureau, and North Carolina Farm Bureau.

"None of the 10 largest auto insurers—the companies most familiar to consumers thanks to the billions of dollars those insurers spend on marketing—received an overall grade higher than a C+ from shops," says a release about the survey.

This year's report card contains grades for 75 insurance companies, filled out by more than 1,100 collision repair shops. To access the full report, click here

 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Maaco Franchisee Receives Prestigious Award

Bosch Launches Software Update

Related Articles

CRASH Network Launches Insurer Survey

CRASH Network Seeks Info for Insurer Report Card

CCC Releases 2018 Crash Course

You must login or register in order to post a comment.