CRASH Network Releases Insurer Grades

Feb. 16, 2021—CRASH Network has released the findings of its 2021 "Insurer Report Card" and once again, smaller, regional auto insurers received the top grades.

Among the top-ranking insurers were Chubb, Erie Insurance, Michigan Farm Bureau, and North Carolina Farm Bureau.

"None of the 10 largest auto insurers—the companies most familiar to consumers thanks to the billions of dollars those insurers spend on marketing—received an overall grade higher than a C+ from shops," says a release about the survey.

This year's report card contains grades for 75 insurance companies, filled out by more than 1,100 collision repair shops. To access the full report, click here.