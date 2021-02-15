Podium Appoints New Leadership

Feb. 15, 2021—Podium, a messaging platform, appointed John Foreman as chief product officer and Tim Milliron as executive vice president of engineering.

According to a press release, Foreman recently worked as chief product officer for Mailchimp, an email marketing platform, and Milliron comes from TripActions, a travel management company.

“John and Tim have some of the sharpest minds for driving product success in the industry, and we feel very fortunate to bring their outstanding experience to our team,”Eric Rea, co-founder and CEO of Podium, says in the press release. “In recent months, we’ve introduced several talented people with specialized knowledge in critical areas of growth for us in the coming year. At this crucial point in time for many local businesses, we’re looking forward to the impact that these new hires will help drive.”