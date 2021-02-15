2021 FBMC Agenda, Speakers, Registration Now Live

ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 15, 2021—Registration for the 2021 FenderBender Management Conference is now open with the start of Deal Week 2021, which features agenda, speaker and event announcements, as well as discounted and bundled ticket options for this year’s conference, set for Sept. 13–15 at the Hyatt Regency Downtown in Minneapolis.

Deal Week runs through Friday.

“This is the sixth year of the FenderBender Management Conference, and we’re excited about the evolutions the event has made and how we feel this year will reach an entirely new level in terms of the opportunity and value provided to our attendees,” Bryce Evans, vice president of content and events at 10 Missions Media, said. “We have a lot of new things in store, but the goal of the event remains the same: to provide our readers with the knowledge, motivation and tangible strategies to push their businesses forward.”

CollisionAdvice’s Mike Anderson, marketing expert Megan Williams, and renowned industry leader Louie Sharp are among more than 25 speakers slated to deliver two keynotes and 45 presentations, including 15 mini-workshops in the all-new BUILD content track designed to help attendees work through pressing constraints in their businesses.

“Our content aims to build a true peer-to-peer learning environment, similar to our magazine in that people can learn from other shop owners on best practices and key ways to improve,” FenderBender editor Anna Zeck said. “With our team’s involvement in the industry, we’re able to hone in on the topics that matter most to our audience and put together our agenda to match it.”

The agenda for the conference is live at fenderbenderconference.com, as well as information on some new features coming to this year’s event.

New this year, the Future Leaders Program is designed with a specific content track, delivered by Anderson, for up-and-coming leaders in the industry, focusing on the leadership, managerial, financial, and operational skills needed to take their next steps in their careers and flourish for your operation. The Future Leaders Program is open to those holding any position within a shop, but is limited to the first 40 qualified registrants.



During Deal Week, FenderBender Management Conference registrants will have the opportunity to bundle their tickets with a discounted registration to the ADAPT: Automotive Technology Summit, May 9 to 11 in Nashville, Tenn. The ADAPT: Automotive Technology Summit provides shop owners and operators from all segments of the automotive aftermarket with a unique, unmatched opportunity to learn directly from automakers and the industry’s foremost leaders about the most progressive and pressing technology trends disrupting their industry—and how they can better equip their businesses to grow and thrive in the years ahead. The three-day event, hosted in downtown Nashville, answers the call of the FenderBender, Ratchet+Wrench, and NOLN readership to have a larger understanding, presence and voice in the future of the automotive industry, and will include presentations and discussions from the automotive industry’s foremost leaders in terms of advanced vehicle technology—OEM representatives, OEM suppliers, leaders of technology companies, and other industry leaders. ​