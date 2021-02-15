NY Nurse Receives Donated Vehicle

Feb. 15, 2021—Gerber Collision of Tonawanda, N.Y., and Travelers Insurance recently teamed up to give a nurse a new set of wheels.

According to a press release, Jasmaine West was presented with a 2014 Buick Verano, donated by Travelers Insurance and restored by Gerber Collision. West, a mother of three, was nominated by the Trocaire College Pathways to Nursing Success program.

“Receiving this vehicle will mean stability with traveling back and forth to school and work, in addition to being able to provide for my family,” West says in the press release. “It’s good to know that working hard and being able to beat the odds can be noticed, and I am extremely grateful!”

Image: NABC