Daimler Approves PPG Paint System

February 12, 2021
Feb. 12, 2021—PPG announced that Daimler Truck North America approved its paint system, PPG Delfleet One, on its Freightliner and Western Star trucks. 

According to a press release, the PPG Delfleet One paint system is an integrated system of undercoats, topcosts, and clearcoats. The system was developed with color-matching in mind. 

“We’re confident the PPG Delfleet One paint system will ensure users achieve high-quality repairs on Freightliner and Western Star vehicles while also fostering a sustainable workplace due to the ultra-low VOC emissions,” Scott Colvin, PPG brand manager, fleet segments, commercial coatings, U.S. and Canada, says in the release. “We are pleased that Daimler Truck North America recognizes the system as a preferred paint line.”

 

 

Image: PPG

