KABA Backs Database Enhancement Group

February 10, 2021
Feb. 10, 2021—The Database Enhancement Group (DEG) has added the Kansas Auto Body Association (KABA) as its latest gold level sponsor. 

According to a press release, DEG users have access to free resources that identify and address inaccurate information found throughout estimating programs, through a standardized inquiry process.

“The Kansas Auto Body Association is proud to support the DEG. Our members, and the industry at large, we all benefit greatly from the DEG through their work helping to get accurate information into the estimating databases. It just makes sense for us to support an organization that does so much to support our industry,” Tony Adams, KABA vice president, says in the release. 

