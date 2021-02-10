MENU

News

Solera Boosts AI-Damage Detection

Feb. 10, 2021—Solera, a software company, has updated Qapter, its artificially intelligent end-to-end claims platform that is intended to help shops write faster, more accurate estimates. 

Qapter offers 40 percent faster damage detection in less than two seconds, according to a press release. The AI can even identify and itemize damages of the same type, like multiple scratches across a panel. 

"Our continuous investment into core machine learning capabilities is accelerating the pace of evolution of Qapter," Evan Davies, chief technology officer at Solera, says in the release. "With the continued innovations our team has developed, we can provide a full, detailed repair cost estimate in less time."

