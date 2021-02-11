MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0221Digital EditionOnline Edition

Trust Your Gut—And Yourself

Small Shops With Big Returns

Tips for Writing Accurate Estimates

Experts Debunk Myths About Pre- and Post-Repair Scans

Snap Shop: MITCHCO Collision Repair Indian Harbour

Cropper: The End is in Sight

Boggs: Seek Out Your Big 3

Inside GM and Mitchell's Canadian Collision Repair Network

Numbers: DRPs’ Effect on Key-to-Key Cycle Times

The Tools to Change

Rains: Re-Learning to Launch

Editor's Letter: Speak Up Now

News

This Week in Leadership Tactics

February 11, 2021
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS burnout burnout in the workplace COVID-19 leadership qualities leadership strategies
leadership tactics

Feb. 11, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

See Problems As Supervillains...Fast Company 

Avoid the winter slump with these off-the-wall ways to keep quarantined meetings engaging. 

6 Unquestionable Behaviors Separating Top Leaders From Toxic BossesInc.

Which of these six do you have down? Which ones could use some work?

How to Deal With Employee BurnoutEntrepreneur   

This article reminds leaders to address stressors both in and outside of the office. 

Related Articles

This Week in Leadership Tactics

This Week in Leadership Tactics

This Week in Leadership Tactics

You must login or register in order to post a comment.