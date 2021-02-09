AASP/NJ to Host ADAS Course

Feb. 9, 2021—The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) is hosting a webinar later this month focusing on advanced driver-assistance systems.

The webinar, titled "ADAS: The Future is Now," will feature John Anello of Auto Tech on Wheels and Nick Dominato, co-founder of adasThink, per a press release.

“It comes down to liability," Jerry McNee, president of AASP/NJ, says in the press release. "You only know what you know; ignorance is not going to be an excuse in the future. You are either fixing vehicles correctly or you’re not. There may be shops doing calibrations, but how do they know what type of calibrations need to be done? Just because you are getting a clean scan doesn’t mean the car doesn’t need calibrations. This class is here to open up your eyes."

The virtual event will take place on Thursday, Feb. 18. Registration is free for AASP/NJ members.