Invoicing that Documents 'Certified Repairs'

Feb. 9, 2021—Assured Performance announced today the introduction of "Fully Documented Invoicing."

According to a press release, an invoice can now be generated for customers that includes where their vehicle was repaired, how it was repaired, with what tools, by whom, and if the vehicle was fully functional upon delivery. The final invoice will be generated through Assured Performance's web application, RepairDOC.

"A fully documented certified repair invoice addresses some of the most critical issues exposed during the John Eagle case by providing proof of how the repair was performed,” Scott Biggs, founder and board chairman of Assured Performance, says in the release. “This enhancement is essential for liability and enhancing consumer confidence, as well as repair integrity, data accuracy, and the ability to offer a ‘Certified Repair.'"