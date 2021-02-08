Fix Auto USA Celebrates 10 Years

Feb. 8, 2021—Collision repair network Fix Auto USA is celebrating 10 years of business.

Founded in 2011, Fix Auto now has more than 150 facilities across 13 states, according to a press release. In that time, the repair network has also donated more than 14 vehicles to those in need through the National Auto Body Council's Recycled Rides Initiative.

"We were the first Fix Auto USA franchise, joining the network in early 2011 with our Fix Auto Pasadena location," franchise owner Vatche Derderian, pictured above, says in the release. “It was as if we had been using encyclopedias to find everything we need and then we joined Fix Auto USA and suddenly had the internet at our fingertips because I had other owners to openly work with. It fast-tracked my industry education as well as the expansion of my business.”

Image: Fix Auto USA