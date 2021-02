Feb. 5, 2021—Jeep has recalled more than 40,000 manual transmission vehicles for an issue that could result in transmission failure.

The automaker says the problem occurs when heavy use of the transmission causes the clutch pressure plate to overheat. Affected models include 2018-2020 Wranglers and 2020 Gladiator pickups.

According to Kelley Blue Book, the remedy is a software update.