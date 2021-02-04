CollisionCast: The Author of 'Hire Right, Fire Right'

This episode of the CollisionCast features an interview from FenderBender's sister publication, National Oil and Lube News. Roxi Bahar Hewertson is a consultant, business expert and author of books like "Hire Right, Fire Right: A Leader’s Guide to Finding and Keeping Your Best People." She spoke about how to set up employees for success at the hire, as well as how operators and managers can be thorough and respectful when it's time to let somebody go.