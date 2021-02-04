MENU

News

Collision Industry Mourns Bano Ramirez

February 4, 2021
Feb. 4, 2021—After more than 40 years in the collision repair industry, Bano Ramirez passed away on Jan. 25. 

Ramirez was a previous owner of Bob's Body and Fender Repair in Van Nuys, Calif., a longtime member of the California Autobody Association, and he spent the last 12 years working with Mitchell International's Solution Specialist team.

According to colleagues, Ramirez will be remembered for his loyalty, integrity, hard work ethic, and positive attitude. He is survived by his spouse, Alison, daughters Sylvia, Rosie, and Amanda, eight grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. 

