Mitchell and Bosch Create Static Calibration Solution

February 4, 2021
Feb. 4, 2021—Mitchell and Bosch Automotive Service Solutions announced yesterday a new computer-based target system designed to help repair facilities calibrate advanced driver-assistance systems quickly and precisely. 

The static calibration system, the MD-TS21, uses Bosch's vehicle coverage, patented technology, and cameras to automatically measure the distance and angles of targets in relation to the vehicle, per a press release. The system is controlled by the MD-500 wireless tablet. 

"The MD-TS21, MD-500 and Mitchell's cloud-based solutions were created to help repairers exceed customer expectations, enhance profitability and safely return vehicle owners to the road," Jack Rozint, senior vice president of repair sales at Mitchell, says in the release. "Other systems may take 20 minutes or more to set up. The MD-TS21 target system is intended to streamline the calibration process, guiding technicians through each step on the MD-500." 

 

