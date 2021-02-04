MENU

UAF Scholarship Deadline Looms

February 4, 2021
Feb. 4, 2021—The University of the Aftermarket Foundation has issued a reminder that March 31 is the final day to submit applications for scholarships. 

The foundation's recently remodeled website allows applicants to fill out a single application online in order to be considered for multiple scholarships. 

According to a press release, the UAF is offering nearly 500 scholarships for students in certified automotive, collision and heavy-duty post-secondary schools. 

Last year, more than 460 scholarships were awarded totaling $644,500. 

