UAF Scholarship Deadline Looms

Feb. 4, 2021—The University of the Aftermarket Foundation has issued a reminder that March 31 is the final day to submit applications for scholarships.

The foundation's recently remodeled website allows applicants to fill out a single application online in order to be considered for multiple scholarships.

According to a press release, the UAF is offering nearly 500 scholarships for students in certified automotive, collision and heavy-duty post-secondary schools.

Last year, more than 460 scholarships were awarded totaling $644,500.