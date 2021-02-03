asTech to Support GM's Repair Network

Feb. 3, 2021—asTech, a remote diagnostics service solution provider, will provide the GM Collision Repair Network with key scanning, diagnostics, and calibration solutions.

According to a press release, the GM Collision Repair Network will utilize asTech's remote diagnostic solutions to bring customers diagnostic information as well as calibrations of their GM vehicles.

“asTech provides the right service, tools, and quality technicians to provide proper repair and customer safety,” Jake Rodenroth, asTech Director of OEM and Industry Technical Relations, says in the release. “As product development continues, and as we see more EV vehicles to the future, asTech, as a solution, can meet that remote volume.“