This Week in Leadership Tactics
Feb. 4, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.
How The Best Leaders Rethink and Unlearn What They Know — Inc.
Take notes from organizational psychologist, Adam Grant.
6 Leadership Best Practices to Empower Your Workforce — Entrepreneur
This article challenges you to address issues head-on, for the success of your team.
Good Leaders Lose With Grace — Harvard Business Review
Build a work culture where your employees are able to lose, without feeling like a "loser."