MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0221Digital EditionOnline Edition

Trust Your Gut—And Yourself

Small Shops With Big Returns

Tips for Writing Accurate Estimates

Experts Debunk Myths About Pre- and Post-Scans

Snap Shop: MITCHCO Collision Repair Indian Harbour

Cropper: The End is in Sight

Boggs: Seek Out Your Big 3

Inside GM and Mitchell's Canadian Collision Repair Network

Numbers: DRPs’ Effect on Key-to-Key Cycle Times

The Tools to Change

Rains: Re-Learning to Launch

Editor's Letter: Speak Up Now

News

This Week in Leadership Tactics

February 4, 2021
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Entrepreneur magazine HBR Inc leadership qualities leadership strategies leadership style
leadership tactics

Feb. 4, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

How The Best Leaders Rethink and Unlearn What They KnowInc. 

Take notes from organizational psychologist, Adam Grant. 

6 Leadership Best Practices to Empower Your WorkforceEntrepreneur

This article challenges you to address issues head-on, for the success of your team. 

Good Leaders Lose With GraceHarvard Business Review  

Build a work culture where your employees are able to lose, without feeling like a "loser." 

Related Articles

This Week in Leadership Tactics

This Week in Leadership Tactics

This Week in Leadership Tactics

You must login or register in order to post a comment.