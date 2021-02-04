This Week in Leadership Tactics

Feb. 4, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

How The Best Leaders Rethink and Unlearn What They Know — Inc.

Take notes from organizational psychologist, Adam Grant.

6 Leadership Best Practices to Empower Your Workforce — Entrepreneur

This article challenges you to address issues head-on, for the success of your team.

Good Leaders Lose With Grace — Harvard Business Review

Build a work culture where your employees are able to lose, without feeling like a "loser."