Gerber Glass and Collision Gives to CREF

February 2, 2021
Feb. 2, 2021—Gerber Collision and Glass, a division of the Boyd Group Inc., donated $50,000 to the Collision Repair Education Foundation. 

According to a press release, Gerber donated "in support of the organization's efforts to support high school and college collision programs, students, and instructors nationwide." 

Over the course of its existence, Gerber has donated nearly $400,000 to the Collision Repair Education Foundation, per the press release.  

"Gerber Collision and Glass is committed to making a difference in the communities we serve and playing a role in the development of collision repair technicians," Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber and a CREF Board Member, says in the release. "Gerber believes its partnership with CREF is integral to contributing to the future diversity of the collision repair industry."

