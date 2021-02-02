Certified Collision Group Had A Busy Month

Feb. 2, 2021—Certified Collision Group announced the addition of 24 new locations, all in the first month of 2021.

The locations are in five states: North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virgina, and Wisconsin, according to a press release.

"With the coming of the new year, CCG is very mindful of the increasing challenges facing repairers nationwide," Marty Evans, COO of Certified Collision Group, says in the release. "We are also acutely aware that the highly reputable, OE certified, customer-focused independent operator is vital for consumers; CCG will keep leveling the playing field for those operators so they can compete."

The Certified Collision Group now operates more than 550 locations in 39 states.